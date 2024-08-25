Kerala Government Forms Seven-Member Police Team To Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations in Cinema Industry

In response to a series of disturbing accounts from women actors detailing their experiences of sexual assault in the cinema industry, the Kerala government announced on Sunday the formation of a special investigative team. The government on Sunday formed a seven-member team after a high-level meeting of senior police officials was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that the special investigative team will be led by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers from the state. Additionally, Crime Branch ADGP H. Venkatesh will oversee the team's operations, according to the CMO's statement.

In addition to IG Sparjan Kumar, the special investigative team will consist of DIG S. Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch HQ SP Merin Joseph, Coastal Police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V, and Crime Branch SP S. Madhusoodhan.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

Director Ranjith has resigned as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy, while actor Siddique has stepped down from his position as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A).