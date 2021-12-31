Kerala Governor's decision to quit Chancellor post is illegal, unconstitutional: VD Satheesan

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Friday termed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's decision to quit the post of Chancellor of Universities as illegal and unconstitutional.

His reaction came after the Governor said he had ceased to function as chancellor from December 8.

While speaking toin Kochi, Satheesan said that the Governor cannot avoid the duties of the Chancellor without bringing the amendment in the university legislation. He further said, "As per the law, which is passed by the legislature of the Kerala Assembly, for all the universities, Governor is the Chancellor. He has to fulfil his duties as Chancellor. He has to do that. It is mandatory. Now there is no amendment, no ordinance. As per the law of the land, he has to obey the rules and provisions of the Act. He has to act accordingly as a Chancellor. I am not going to act as Chancellor means that I am not going to obey the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature."

He also reiterated his dissent to the SilverLine project semi high-speed rail project being planned by the Kerala Government again. Satheesan said that the project is only for the elite class, not for the poor people of the state.

He further said that there are some shocking details in the DPR regarding the economic viability of the SilverLine project. They had put a proposal not to expand the national highways. If the national highway is expanded, then the income will be lesser. And the another project is that, if you are not increasing the fair of third class and second class ACs, then you won't get passengers to the SilverLine project. That is why the govt is trying to hide the DPR so far."

( With inputs from ANI )

