Kerala govt & Railways blame each other over death of sanitation worker

Thiruvananthapuram, July 16 A day after a sanitation worker was found dead while cleaning a canal in Thiruvananthapuram, a row has broken out between the Kerala government and the Railways, blaming each other.

Joy (47) and three others were engaged in cleaning a canal near the Central Railway station following heavy rains, three workers managed to come out, but Joy was carried away by the flowing waters.

On Monday, the decomposed body of Joy was found a kilometre away from the spot he went missing.

After his body was found, a war of words erupted after State Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh criticised Railways for not having a proper waste disposal mechanism for plastic items.

On Tuesday, he again reiterated, “Even the Kerala High Court has pointed out the role of the Railways and the waste they generate. All we can do is hope that they will understand.”

Meanwhile, Southern Railways claimed that the waste generated is from the canals which were once owned by the Irrigation Department.

“Railways has a system of waste disposal. The waste generated during passenger handling is properly taken away from the station. Thus the possibility of dumping of railway waste in the canal is far from reality. All the coaches running in Indian Railways are fitted with bio-toilets. This prevents open discharge of waste materials,” said Railways.

State Labour Minister V. Sivankutty said that the Railways must adequately compensate the family of Joy and his aged mother.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has also slammed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for their laxity in not ensuring proper cleaning of the canals and asked them to ensure that there would be a more serious approach by the Corporation and the state government on a scientific method of tackling the waste.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday is also expected to announce an exgratia for the victim's family.

