Kerala HC adjourns actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea, interim order restraining police from arrest to continue

Kerala High Court adjourned the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam Actor Dileep to February 2 in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017.

Interim order which restraining police from arresting Dileep will continue till then.

Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath adjourned the matter after the prosecution requested to do it citing the reason that the examination of digital evidence is pending. The prosecution also made it clear that the report will be submitted to the Court today itself on a sealed cover.

As per the earlier High Court order, Crime Branch interrogated Dileep and the other four accused in the case for 33 hours on January 23, January 24 and January 25.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against movie actor Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the Actress Assault Case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.



