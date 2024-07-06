Kerala HC asks Railways to manage waste on tracks

Kochi, July 6 The Kerala High Court has slammed Indian Railways for the waste found besides tracks and directed it to ensure proper disposal of garbage.

A Division Bench of the High Court made these observations while hearing the case that was registered by it suo motu after a fire broke out at Brahmapuram, near here and also dealing with the management of gypsum generated by Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT).

The court observed that Railways has a duty to prevent the disposal of waste on tracks.

It said that while the waste generated near the railway stations was managed, not much was being done to remove garbage from the side of the tracks.

The court said the main reason for this dumping was that train compartments do not have adequate garbage bins.

It further pointed out that the waste disposed on the tracks flows into water bodies causing damage to the environment.

The court, looking into the two cases, directed Indian Railways to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to clear the plastic waste from tracks.

On the second issue, the court expressed whether the gypsum generated could be used in road construction and asked FACT and the National Highway Authority of India to explore the possibility.

The court posted the case for further hearing on July 26.

