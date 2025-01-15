Kerala HC declines to interfere in plea against exhumation of 'Swami', police probe to proceed

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 The Kerala High Court has refused to interfere in a plea filed by the wife of a self-styled ‘Swami,’ seeking to prevent the exhumation of his body. The court directed the police to continue its investigation into the matter.

The petitioner, Sulochana, wife of 78-year-old Gopan Swami, approached the court claiming her husband had attained "samadhi" and was buried at their home in Neyyattinkara as per his wishes. However, the court expressed skepticism after learning that no death certificate was provided.

During the hearing, the court instructed notices to be served to the police and district authorities and deferred the case to next week for hearing. It emphasized that it would not interfere with the police investigation at this stage.

Tensions have been high in Neyyattinkara since January 10, when locals raised suspicions over Gopan’s burial, alleging foul play and possible murder. They accused the family of orchestrating the burial for personal gain. Gopan’s younger son, Rajasenan, denied the allegations, asserting that the burial adhered to his father's wishes and religious customs.

Adding to the turmoil, some Hindu groups opposed the exhumation, arguing that it would violate religious sentiments. This led to confrontations among locals, family members, and authorities, further complicating the matter.

The police, supported by district revenue officials, initially decided to exhume the body for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. However, they did not specify when the exhumation would occur, likely anticipating resistance.

Sulochana, in view of the escalating situation, moved the High Court to prevent the exhumation, citing her husband’s spiritual status and religious rites.

Gopan, a former head-load worker, had founded a small temple in 2016 as a community trust. After a period of closure due to disputes, the temple reopened under Gopan’s exclusive control, managed by his family. Locals suspect this control could be a motive behind the burial, prompting their demand for a thorough investigation.

With the court deferring its decision, the police are expected to seek legal guidance on how to proceed with the exhumation and investigation.

Meanwhile, the controversy continues to stir local tensions, with both sides awaiting further developments.

