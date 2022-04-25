Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to celebrity bridal makeup artist

Kochi, April 25 The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to celebrity bridal makeup artist Anez Anzare, who is facing charges of sexual abuse.

Some women had complained that they were sexually abused by Anzare while he was doing their makeup and these included a woman who had applied for a job at his saloon in Kochi.

Even though the prosecution strongly opposed the anticipatory bail, counsel for Anzare pointed out that his wife was also working with him and that it is quite unbelievable for him to have attempted to molest anyone in such circumstances.

The court, while granting him anticipatory bail, asked him to remit Rs one lakh each for each of the cases, to appear before the probe officer as and when asked, and to surrender his passport also.

It said that taking into account the allegations raised against the petitioner, the court is of the view that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner may not be necessary for a proper investigation into the cases registered against the petitioner and therefore, it is inclined to allow these bail applications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor