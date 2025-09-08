Kerala HC grants leave to life term prisoner to attend law internship

Kochi, Sep 8 The Kerala High Court on Monday granted 10 days’ ordinary leave to a life convict, who is currently pursuing a three-year LL.B. course, to attend his mandatory internship programme scheduled from September 10 to 16.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan, while allowing the plea, relied on the precedent laid down in Pattakka Suresh Babu v. State of Kerala.

In that case, a division bench had observed that prisoners intending to pursue higher education should be permitted to attend classes online, while leave could be granted for internal examinations or other academic requirements.

"I am of the considered opinion that the petitioner should be given leave in the light of the observation of the division bench," the court noted in its order.

The petitioner is presently undergoing life imprisonment at the Central Prison and Correctional Centre, Kannur, after being convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Despite being incarcerated, he has enrolled in the LL.B. programme at KMCT Law College, Kuttippuram, and has been attending online classes.

Now in his fourth semester, the student is required to undergo a one-week internship in person as part of the course curriculum.

He had initially sought permission from the prison authorities to attend the programme, but his application was not acted upon by the Superintendent.

This led him to move the High Court for relief.

Granting his request, the court directed the Jail Superintendent to allow the convict 10 days of ordinary leave, subject to conditions.

The order requires the petitioner to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties of an equivalent amount, to the satisfaction of the prison authorities, before availing the leave.

The ruling underscores the judiciary’s emphasis on the right to education, even for those serving life sentences, provided safeguards are put in place to balance rehabilitation opportunities with public interest.

