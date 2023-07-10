Kerala HC slams police for failing to protect bus owner attacked by CITU workers

Kochi, July 10 The Kerala High Court on Monday slammed the top police officials at Kottayam for failing to properly implement a protection order passed in favour of a bus owner, amid protests by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for wage hike.

The court was referring to the attack on a bus owner who was attacked by the trade union workers as they claimed that the last wage hike was five years ago, and that the protests had erupted after he failed to revise the wages despite "agreeing" to it.

CITU had erected protest flags in front of Mohan's buses, following which he obtained a protection order from the court to resume operations. But when he tried to resume services in spite of the protection order, the CITU personnel attacked him, while the police watched like a mute spectator.

This incident was widely reported in the media following which the Court initiated suo motu contempt in the matter.

And on Monday the court said, "Look at the message going to the public that despite the High Court's protection order, there are powerful sources who can manhandle you and nothing will happen,".

Mohan was manhandled by CITU workers even as six police officials were watching. "The slap was not on the cheek of the petitioner; that slap was on the High Court,".

"It is the habit of trade unions in Kerala, when they fail, they come and (attack)...so there was every likelihood this man will be attacked...you should have anticipated...you are police, you are not ordinary citizen," the Court orally noted, adding that it portrayed an instance of wilful neglect.

The District Police Chief, Kottayam, and the Station House Officer (SHO) appeared before the Court in person and gave an explanation in the matter and informed the Court that the accused K.R.Ajai has been booked under Section 294 (Obscene acts) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) IPC.

But the Court pointed out that he was released on bail the same day.

The court has now directed the SHO concerned and the Deputy Superintendent of Police to file their affidavits with respect to the investigation in the incident and the steps taken pursuant to the crime.

The case will be taken up for hearing on July 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor