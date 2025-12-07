Kerala: High-level probe into Kollam flyover collapse begins today

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 A high-level probe into the collapse of a portion of the under-construction flyover on NH 66 at Mylakkadu near Kottiyam in Kerala's Kollam district will begin on Sunday, even as it has emerged that a crucial technical warning, issued four months ago, was allegedly ignored.

The warning had come from a four-member expert committee appointed by the NHAI following a similar collapse at Kooriyad in Malappuram earlier this year.

After inspecting the Kollam

In its report, the committee stated: "Similar concerns exist along the under-construction protection wall in the Kollam Bypass–Kadambattukonam reach as well. The soil is weak in several stretches, with Standard Penetration Test (SPT) results at some locations as low as 0 or 1. This is extremely critical. Unless the soil is strengthened, the wall under construction is at risk of caving in."

The panel had also prescribed corrective measures, including soil strengthening and structural reinforcement.

However, the "failure" to implement these recommendations is now being seen as a key factor behind the collapse, the panel said.

The flyover's sidewall gave way on the evening of December 5, creating large craters on the adjoining service road and leaving a few vehicles trapped. Though no casualties were reported, the incident caused panic among residents and led to the closure of the affected stretch, disrupting traffic movement along the busy corridor.

As part of the probe, a team of NHAI technical experts from Delhi will inspect the site today. This will be followed by a visit from NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav on Monday to assess the damage and review the progress of restoration works.

Officials said temporary restoration of traffic along the damaged service road is expected by Monday, subject to safety clearance.

Meanwhile, punitive action has been initiated against the agencies involved.

The Delhi-based contractor Shivalaya Construction Ltd, along with consultancy firms Feedback Infra and Sathra Services, has been barred from participating in NHAI tender processes for a month.

