Kerala Landslide: Around 101 People Rescued Till Now; Death Toll Rises To 43

Teams of NDRF, Fire, Police, and Revenue Department are on the ground. Around 101 people rescued till now. Shelter camp set up at Bathery St Mary’s SKMJ School in Kalpetta. Medical teams and ambulances are present and food and clothing are also arranged. However, the death toll has rose to 43. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said all agencies have joined the rescue operation in Wayanad. State ministers will coordinate the rescue ops, he has said in a statement.

Leader of the Opposition and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre. “Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.In response to the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department - National Health Mission has established a control room. For emergency assistance, individuals can contact the authorities through the following numbers: 9656938689 and 8086010833.



