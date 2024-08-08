Kerala Landslide: IAF Helicopters Resume Search Operations in Kalpetta Following Weather Delay

In Kerala, the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have resumed search and relief operations in Kalpetta after a delay caused by adverse weather conditions. The operations began in response to the disaster that struck Wayanad on July 30.

Since then, over 700 kilograms of relief supplies have been airlifted, along with eight civilians who were in need of urgent assistance. The ongoing efforts aim to support the affected communities and provide essential aid in the wake of the natural calamity.

The death toll in the landslide-affected Wayanad in Kerala reached 413 on Thursday as the search for 152 missing people continued on day 10. Over 1,000 people from the Defence and other agencies led by a team of officials began the search operations early morning.

Like in the past few days, a few teams continue to search areas where the Chaliyar River originates in Wayanad and passes through the Malapurram district. A total of 78 bodies and over 150 body parts have been recovered. The standard operating procedure which is being followed on the bodies and the body parts being recovered from the river is that they are first sent for DNA tests and then kept for the survivors for identification.