Kerala Landslides: CM Siddaramaiah Declares Rs. 5 Lakh Financial Aid To Family Of The Deceased

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation of Rs.5 lakh each to the kin of those Kannadigas who died in the tragic incident of landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad. The CM also appealed to people in the private corporate sectors to contribute and support those affected by this deadly tragedy. He called on them to assist in rebuilding areas devastated by the landslide through their CSR initiative. The death toll or number of people from Karnataka who died in the Wayanad landslide of Kerala has reached 16. So far nine from Mysuru, four from Chamarajanagar, two from Mandya, and one from Kodagu districts have died.

The officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of Mysuru district have sent a vehicle with orthopedician, physician, general duty doctor, senior pharmacist along with basic drugs to Wayanad on Wednesday morning. The Mysuru District Health Officer Dr. PC Kumaraswamy said that 25 beds had been reserved in Mysuru District Hospital and 40 beds in all community health centres with public health centres in Mysuru to treat the injured. Also, 15 beds are reserved in Mysuru’s KR Hospital. The staff in Mysuru’s HD Kote Taluk Hospital are available all the time.

The Karnataka government has created a task force to coordinate relief and rescue efforts. On the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Labor Minister Santosh Lad has gone to Wayanad, which has been heavily damaged by landslides. The Chief Minister has directed the Ministers to join hands with the Kerala Government to provide assistance. Santosh Lad is in constant touch with the Kerala Chief Minister's Office as he receives phone calls from Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister has instructed to take urgent and speedy measures for the rescue of Kannadigas trapped in the tragedy. Two senior IAS officers from Karnataka and teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Army were assisting relief and rescue operations in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also said that he will provide necessary assistance to Kerala, which has been shaken by the series of landslides. Speaking to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone, the Chief Minister expressed shock over the landslide incident. The government of Karnataka will join hands with you in the relief work. Ready to provide necessary assistance. Rescue teams and supplies have been dispatched, he said. 1,000 blankets and tarpaulins have been sent as immediate relief to the victims, additionally to provide "assistance" to rescue operations and to those in need. The Chief Minister shared the information on social media X that 2 ambulances have been dispatched to ensure timely medical support