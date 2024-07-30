Kerala Landslides: Toll in Wayanad Rises to Eight; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Condole Deaths

The death toll from the landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday has risen to eight, including three children, according to authorities. In Chooralmala town, four people, including one child, were killed. Additionally, a one-year-old child from a Nepalese family died in Thondernad village, as reported by Wayanad district officials.

Besides that, three bodies, including that of a five-year-old, were recovered from the banks of a river near Pothukal village, authorities said.

Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.



Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

"Distressed the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," said PM Modi in a post X.

I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.



I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024

Lok Sabha LoP and former MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad...I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations."

The Banasura Sagar dam's shutter was opened as a precaution, and downstream residents have been warned. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that two Air Force helicopters will soon assist in the search and rescue missions.