Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Man Dies after Voting At Ottapalam in Palakkad

A man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vani Vilasini in Chunangad, Ottapalam in Kerala. Despite being rushed to Ottapalam taluk hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident occurred amidst high temperatures, with Palakkad reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday. This unfortunate event took place during the second phase of the Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024, where all 20 Parliamentary seats were up for voting on April 26. By 9:00 AM, the state had recorded an 8.52% voter turnout.

The polling process unfolded under stringent security measures, with over 66,000 security personnel deployed and live monitoring through an extensive webcasting system. Prior to the commencement of actual voting, a mock poll was conducted in adherence to Election Commission directives, ensuring at least 50 votes cast. Notable candidates include two union ministers, most incumbent MPs, a state minister, three actors, and several MLAs, all competing for electoral victory in Kerala. The state witnessed spirited election campaigns from the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

