Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala Police Register 12 Cases for Disseminating False Propaganda on EVMs

Kerala police reported on Tuesday that 12 cases have been filed across the state for spreading false propaganda claiming the electronic voting machines (EVMs) designated for the Lok Sabha elections are counterfeit. Malappuram district accounted for two cases, while both Ernakulam and Thrissur cities reported two cases each.

Moreover, according to a Facebook post by the police, one case has been lodged in Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam City, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Idukki districts each.

It said that state-level social media monitoring teams of Kerala police have escalated their efforts to combat the spread of false information aimed at misleading the public and sowing discord. As part of this initiative, vigilant monitoring of various social media platforms has been intensified, the police added.