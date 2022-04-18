Kerala LoP VD Satheesan slams state intelligence department over Palakkad political murders

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Sunday slammed the state intelligence department over the political murders in Palakkad and alleged that there was an intelligence failure to report the conspiracy behind the two murders.

"Attempts are being made in Kerala for communal polarization. The victims are ordinary people and the conspirators are laughing. The intelligence system in Kerala has failed miserably," Satheesan told the mediapersons in Kochi.

"It is a premeditated conspiracy to commit murder. Their very existence depends on the violence perpetrated by the other side," he added.

Satheesan further said that the state government has not been able to contain the communal forces. He also said that the government and the home department have failed miserably in this regard.

The current conflict is being deliberately created by the communal forces to create polarization in the political and social life of Kerala, he added

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are mutually hostile enemies. The survival of both groups lies in the violence that ensues, he further said.

"The mainstream political parties and the Kerala public should take these political murders very seriously. All this is based on the communal appeasement policies pursued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the name of social engineering," he alleged.

"The police are unable to take strong action against them. The police are not prepared to take any action, including detention, against those who declare murder against each other. Even those who are led by communal organizations cannot escape responsibility for the killings. They are also partners in the conspiracy," he further alleged.

Earlier on Saturday, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad, informed the officials.

The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan, a former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh.

Sreenivasan was hacked at a shop by a group of people. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused PFI of the murder.

Earlier, a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday.

PFI had blamed the RSS for the murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor