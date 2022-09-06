Kerala man kills wife by hitting her with metal lamp

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 A man killed his 25-year-old wife after hitting her with a traditional bell metal lamp, police said.

According to the police, Anish and Nikitha were married in July and two weeks ago had returned from a honeymoon trip.

They were staying at Varkala about 45 kms from the state capital city.

The family woke up in the early hours of Tuesday hearing cries and seeing Nikitha lying in a pool of blood. They rushed her to the nearby hospital, but she passed away.

Anish has been arrested and the motive of the crime is being found out.

