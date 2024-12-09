Kerala Minister slams actress for Rs 5 lakh demand to train students for youth festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 Controversy has erupted in Kerala after State Education Minister V. Sivankutty openly slammed a popular Malayalam actress and danseuse for demanding Rs 5 lakh to train school students for a dance performance at the upcoming school youth festival.

Speaking at a public meeting, Sivankutty, who is known for his plain speaking, expressed his displeasure, remarking that the actress in question rose to fame through this very youth festival. "All we asked her was to spend 10 minutes helping students prepare for the inaugural dance performance of the festival. Her demand for such a hefty sum is nothing but arrogance," said the Minister.

“We have now decided not to ask her and it’s not because we do not have money to pay,” the Minister added.

He clarified that the government was capable of paying but decided against engaging her due to the unreasonable demand. He also cited examples of actors like Fahadh Faasil and others who willingly cooperate with the state government without monetary expectations.

Actor Sudhir Karamana, who was present at the public event, echoed the Minister's sentiments, saying, "It was inappropriate for her to ask for money, given that this is a government-supported program. I don’t know who this actress is, but her demand reflects poorly."

While Sivankutty refrained from naming the actress, speculation has already begun, with names such as Manju Warrier, Navya Nair, Ambili Devi, Kavya Madhavan, Divya Unni and Vindhuja Menon doing the rounds, as students they had taken part in the school youth festivals.

As tongues wag and debates continue, the identity of the actress remains unconfirmed.

The Kerala School Youth Festival, which began in 1954, is billed as the biggest cultural event in Asia for students.

A record over 10,000 students from classes 8 to 12 participate and is generally held during November and December.

This time it will be held in the state capital city in January.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor