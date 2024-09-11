Kerala MLA doubles down on attack against controversial cop Ajith Kumar, Vijayan aide Sasi

Kozhikode, Sep 11 A week after he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to complain about Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and also attacked the CM’s Political Secretary P. Sasi, whistleblower and Left-backed Independent MLA P.V. Anvar on Wednesday intensified his attacks on the duo, accusing them of keeping the Chief Minister in the dark.

Incidentally, Anvar’s outburst comes at a time when Vijayan is facing the heat over two secret meetings that Ajith Kumar had with two top RSS leaders last year, which the Congress-led Opposition has used to attack the Chief Minister, while the CPI - the second biggest constituent in the ruling Left Democratic Front, was equally vociferous on the issue.

"When the people you trust ditch you, nothing can be done and that’s what has happened to CM Vijayan. There was an intelligence report which came out about Ajith Kumar meeting an RSS leader, but that report was cleverly kept away from Vijayan by the Ajith Kumar and Sasi combine," Anvar told media on Wednesday.

His fresh outburst came at a time, soon after the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Vijayan got over, and news spread that there was no mention of any move to remove Ajith Kumar from the top post that he holds now.

It was last week that Anvar met Vijayan and CPI-M state Secretary M.V.Govindan in a gap of two days and briefed them about how Ajith Kumar is "engaging in undesirable activities" and is getting support from Sasi.

Prior to this, Anvar equated the ADGP to a notorious "criminal" who has “modelled himself on fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim".

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the LDF leadership meeting and with the cabinet meeting not taking up the Ajith Kumar issue and if the ruling combine is not also going to discuss Anvar’s issues, then the CPI leadership will have to do a lot of answering as right from their party chief D.Raja has breathed fire on the rendezvous of Ajith Kumar and the RSS leaders.

