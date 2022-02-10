Kerala: Monkey fever reported in Wayanad district, patient under hospital care

The coronavirus crisis i still not over in our country. The third wave of corona hit the country in December, January. Now the wave is slowly receding. A new case of the disease has been found in Kerala. A monkey fever patient has been found in Wayanad district. The state health department informed about this. A 24-year-old man from Panveli tribal area under Thirunneli gram panchayat in Wayanad has contracted Kasanur forest disease. In the local language, this disease is called monkey fever. Health officials had earlier issued an alert for seasonal illnesses and appealed to the locals to remain vigilant, said district health officer Dr Sakina.

A young man infected with monkey fever has been admitted to Mananthwadi Health College. He has been kept under the care of a doctor. His condition is stable. Sakina said that no more monkey fever patients have been found. This is the first case of monkey fever to be found in Kerala this year. The virus is classified as Flaviviridae. The disease is transmitted to humans through monkeys.

What is Flaviviridae?

Flaviviridae is a family of enveloped positive-strand RNA viruses which mainly infect mammals and birds. They are primarily spread through arthropod vectors.