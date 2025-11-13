Kerala: Pickup Van Driver Killed After Girder Collapses During Construction of Aroor-Thuravoor Highway in Alappuzha

A pick-up van driver was killed after a girder collapsed on the vehicle in the early hours of Thursday, November 13. The accident occurred during the construction work of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway at around 2.30 am in Eramalloor.

The deceased driver was identified as Rajesh (48), a resident of Haripad. Hours took to recover his body from the damaged vehicle. At the time of the accident, he was carrying eggs in the vehicle from Ernakulam to Pathanamthitta. After receiving the information, Minister PA Mohamed Riyas reached the spot and south a detailed report on the incident, instructing the PWD secretary to prepare and submit a report the same day after coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Two huge girders, each weighing approximately 80 tonnes, came crashing down during the construction work. Initial investigation revealed that the girders dislodged from the jack mechanism while new ones were being positioned, causing previously installed structures to slip and fall.

Alappuzha, Kerala: A accident occurred around 2:30 am during the construction of the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway, when girders fell on a pickup van, killing driver Rajesh (48) from Haripad. Police and fire personnel are on site and traffic has been banned on the highway pic.twitter.com/YA09SCH6mY — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

Traffic disruptions followed the incident, with authorities implementing restrictions on the Aroor-Thuravoor route. By 7 am, partial traffic flow resumed through the eastern service road, while vehicles heading from Cherthala to Ernakulam were rerouted via Arookutty near Aroor temple, according to Menafn.com report.