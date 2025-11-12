Pune: Farmer Seriously Injured as Leopard Strikes Motorcycle on Nagar-Kalyan Highway; Video Surfaces

Pune Leopard News: A shocking incident occurred near Mauli Krushi Kendra at Ahinevawadi phata on the Nagar-Kalyan highway around 6 pm on Tuesday. A leopard suddenly pounced on a farmer carrying a load of fertiliser on his motorcycle.

According to reports, Nilesh Sitaram Doke of Ambegavhan, Junnar taluka, was returning home when the leopard, hiding at the roadside, struck his motorcycle. Doke was seriously injured and suffered a major head injury. Local residents took him to a private hospital in Alephata for treatment.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Witnesses said the leopard ran away after striking the motorcycle.

The encounter has created fear in the area. Residents said leopard sightings in the Otur-Junnar region have increased in recent days. Farmers urged the forest department to visit the site immediately and set traps to prevent further incidents.