Kerala Police arrests former manager of Kerala Cooperative Bank for swindling

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 Kerala Police on Thursday arrested a former lady manager of the Cooperative Bank in Trissur district of Kerala.

The former manager has been identified as Preetha Haridas of Thiruvalla Urban Cooperative Bank. A complaint was registered against her by Vijayalekshmi Mohan and her daughter on October 2022, when they had come to encash their fixed deposit of Rs 6.70 lakhs. They were taken aback after knowing that the cash has already been encashed.

Mohan had lodged a complaint with the police. However, after finding there was no investigation going on in the case as the bank was allegedly controlled by the CPI-M who was pressurising the police.

Mohan then approached the High Court and also the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

The bank manger sensing trouble approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the Court denied bail and asked her to appear before the police on the October 17. She failed to do so and the police on Thursday morning took her into custody while she was on the move.

Incidentally, this arrest comes on the day when the youth wing of the CPI-M, DYFI is on a statewide protest against ED raids in cases related to cooperative banks and CPI-M leaders including a former minister A.C. Moideen.

Former party legislator M.K. Kannan is also under the scanner of the ED. The central agency has already arrested four including a CPI-M councilor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor