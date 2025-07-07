Kerala: Private Bus Strike on July 8 After Talks with Transport Commissioner Fail

Private bus services across Kerala are likely to be disrupted on Monday, July 8, after the Joint Committee of Bus Owners’ Associations announced a state-wide strike. The decision follows the failure of talks with the Transport Commissioner held over key demands. The bus operators are protesting over several long-pending issues. These include delays in permit renewals, a demand for an increase in student concession fares, and the withdrawal of the rule that mandates police clearance certificates for bus workers.

Private bus services across Kerala likely to be disrupted tomorrow, 8th July as the Joint Committee of Bus Owners’ Associations has announced a strike following the collapse of talks with the Transport Commissioner.



The bus operators are protesting over multiple demands,… — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

They are also seeking a rollback of high penalties imposed through the e-challan system and opposing the compulsory installation of costly electronic equipment.

Leaders of the Joint Committee said the strike is a warning to the government. They added that if the authorities do not respond within a week, the agitation will be intensified and could turn into an indefinite strike. Thousands of commuters, including students and office-goers, are expected to be affected across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)