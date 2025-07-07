Kerala: Private Bus Strike on July 8 After Talks with Transport Commissioner Fail

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 7, 2025 16:46 IST2025-07-07T16:38:50+5:302025-07-07T16:46:01+5:30

Private bus services across Kerala are likely to be disrupted on Monday, July 8, after the Joint Committee of ...

Kerala: Private Bus Strike on July 8 After Talks with Transport Commissioner Fail

Private bus services across Kerala are likely to be disrupted on Monday, July 8, after the Joint Committee of Bus Owners’ Associations announced a state-wide strike. The decision follows the failure of talks with the Transport Commissioner held over key demands. The bus operators are protesting over several long-pending issues. These include delays in permit renewals, a demand for an increase in student concession fares, and the withdrawal of the rule that mandates police clearance certificates for bus workers.

They are also seeking a rollback of high penalties imposed through the e-challan system and opposing the compulsory installation of costly electronic equipment.

Leaders of the Joint Committee said the strike is a warning to the government. They added that if the authorities do not respond within a week, the agitation will be intensified and could turn into an indefinite strike. Thousands of commuters, including students and office-goers, are expected to be affected across the state. 

(With inputs from ANI)

