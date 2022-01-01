Kerala: Protesting doctors provide free check-ups to people

As the protest by the Kerala government doctors over anomalies in their pay revision enters 25th day, the protesters organised a medical check-up camp outside the state secretariat on Saturday.

The doctors, who are the members of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), have set up a camp on the roadside and have provided free check-ups to the people.

The doctors have been protesting since December 8 for the restoration of their salaries.

Dr Balachandran, President, KGMOA, said, "When the revision in salary payment happened last time, we had to take a salary cut of Rs 8,000 and other allowances, which we were entitled to, were also removed from our salary. We want the restoration of the same."

The protesting doctors say that the government has not called for a talk and they will continue with their protest until the issue is resolved.

( With inputs from ANI )

