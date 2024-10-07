Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Wayanad, Idukki, and Four Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for six districts in Kerala for Monday due to ongoing moderate rainfall in the state, according to officials. The districts affected include Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, as outlined in the district rainfall forecast released on Sunday.

The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall, measuring between 5 to 15 mm per hour, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Kerala throughout the week. On Tuesday, the alert applies to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad. From Wednesday to Thursday, the affected districts will include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. On Thursday, the yellow alert will extend to Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.