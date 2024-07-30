Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode; Orange Alert for Idukki, Thrissur, and Five Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for heavy rains in four districts of Kerala: Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad, indicating the possibility of significant rainfall in these areas.

At least 19 people, including a one-year-old child, have been confirmed dead, with hundreds feared trapped, following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Chooralmala and Mundakkayi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that all government agencies have joined in the rescue operations following the landslides in Wayanad. Multiple ministers have departed for the district to oversee and coordinate the rescue efforts.

The state health department and the National Health Mission have established a control room and provided helpline numbers (9656938689 and 8086010833) for those needing assistance. Additionally, the State Disaster Management Authority has deployed two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps to Wayanad to support rescue and relief efforts.