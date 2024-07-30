Wayanad Landslides: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased; Death Toll Rises to 11

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to offer full support from the Centre following severe landslides in Wayanad during the early hours of the day. The landslides, triggered by ongoing heavy rainfall in Kerala, prompted the Prime Minister to announce an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of those who lost their lives. Additionally, people injured in the disaster will receive Rs 50,000, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/1RSsknTtvo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2024

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that the death toll from the landslides in Wayanad has risen to 11. According to the minister, six bodies have been brought to Meppadi Community Health Centre, while the remaining five have been taken to a private medical college.

Wayanad landslide | Death toll rises to 11. Six bodies brought to Meppadi Community Health Centre and 5 to a private medical college: Kerala Health Minister Veena George#Kerala — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority reported that landslides struck Meppadi panchayat in Vythiri taluk at approximately 3:49 am on Tuesday. In response, a rescue operation involving 250 personnel from Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams is underway in Wayanad's Churalmala. An additional NDRF team has been dispatched to the scene, and two Air Force helicopters, including a Mi-17 and an ALH, are coordinating the rescue efforts, according to the Chief Minister's Office.