Kerala records 5th monkeypox case, nationwide tally reaches 7

Kerala on Tuesday reported its fifth monkeypox case.
A 30-year-old is undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE.This is the fifth case of monkeypox in the state.
The nationwide tally of monkeypox infection has reached 7 while one person in Kerala has succumbed to the virus.
