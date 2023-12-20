Kerala reports 292 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in 24 hours

Kerala recorded 292 new COVID-19 infections and three fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per data available on the Union Health Ministry website on Wednesday, as quoted PTI. Of the 341 reported cases nationwide until 8 am today, Kerala accounted for 292, contributing to the state's active case count of 2,041, as indicated on the Ministry website.

The three reported deaths in Kerala bring the total COVID-related fatalities in the state to 72,056 since the onset of the pandemic three years ago. Over the last 24 hours, 224 individuals have recovered, been discharged, or migrated after being diagnosed with the infection, increasing the cumulative total in this category to 68,37,203.

Addressing the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George reassured on Tuesday that there was no cause for concern, emphasizing the state's preparedness to manage the virus. The minister highlighted the issuance of directives to enhance facilities for COVID patients, ensuring the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators in hospitals.