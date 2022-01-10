Kerala reports 5,797 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 5,797 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Monday.

With this, the active caseload in the state has gone up to 37,736.

As many as 19 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 49,757 in Kerala.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,796 persons have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

At present, Kerala has also reported 333 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far, out of which, 93 have been recovered from the infection.

( With inputs from ANI )

