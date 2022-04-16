Kerala Samastha result 2022 announced, know how to check
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2022 10:57 AM2022-04-16T10:57:24+5:302022-04-16T10:57:48+5:30
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the results of Samastha Pothu pareeksha. The Samastha Kerala result 2022 is ...
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the results of Samastha Pothu pareeksha. The Samastha Kerala result 2022 is available online on the official website, samastha.in. Candidates must fill in their registration number to see the results. The results have been declared on 15th April.
Know how to download the results online
- Visit the official website, samastha.in 2022.
- In the highlight section, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
- Choose your stream (English Medium, General, and Boarding) after clicking the result link.
- Then select the candidates' Class and enter the registration number.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button and your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the results.