Kerala Schools Reopen After Summer Break; Over 2.44 Lakh Students Enrolled in Class 1

The commencement of the new academic year in Kerala sees a significant enrollment of over 2.44 lakh students in Class 1, following a two-month summer break. According to officials from the state education department, the total student count for the upcoming year will reach 39,94,944, comprising 1,34,763 in pre-primary, 11,59,652 in lower primary, and 12,09,882 in high school.

According to officials, the total count of new enrollments in Class 1 amounted to 2,44,646. Across numerous institutions throughout the state, teachers were observed extending a warm welcome to these fresh faces, adorning schools and classrooms with vibrant festoons and sparkling decorations.

During the morning hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level admission festival, named "Praveshanotsavam", at the Government Higher Secondary School located in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district.

Vijayan, in his inaugural address, said the classrooms of state-run schools have become hi-tech, and they offer immense opportunities for entertainment and learning. He wished that students would make use of these facilities and opportunities to attain their goals. The CM also stressed the role of teachers in inculcating a scientific temper among students at a young age.

