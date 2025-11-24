Kerala Shocker: Husband Kills 45-Year-Old Wife Using LPG Cylinder in Kollam; Arrested

Kerala: In shocking turn of events, a 45-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly attacked using LPG cylinder. This incident took place in early hours of Monday in Mangad in Kollam. Deceased Kavitha a resident near Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad. After investigation, police have arrested her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai, who assaulted her following a quarrel at their house around midnight.

According to the FIR, Pillai fatally attacked Kavitha with a gas cylinder at their home around 12:30 am. Their daughter was present during the incident. Alerted by loud noises, neighbors notified the police, who found Kavitha unconscious in the hall. A doctor pronounced her dead at the scene.

Pillai was arrested and taken to the Kilikkollur police station, where he was charged with murder. Kavitha's body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

A harrowing case of crime has come to light from Kerala's Kasargod Village in Thiruvananthapuram, where nine people were held for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old boy. Victim originally from Chandera in Kasargod and was studying in class ten was allegedly abused by 14 men in last two years.

Local police told that mother came across the incident after seeing stranger in their home. When his mom confronted victim he revealed about the assault, then they went to police. According to DH sexual assaults took place in Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Suspected accused were in touch with the boy through a gay dating app. Accused include a railway official, a state education department employee, a local politician and a sports coach. All are in their middle ages.

Police have reported that they have registered separate cases in the Kasargod, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts under the POCSO Act. Five additional individuals are wanted in connection with the case, which is currently under investigation by a special team.