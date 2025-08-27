Kerala Shocker: Thiruvananthapuram Congress Panchayat Member Sreeja S Found Dead; Suicide Suspected

In a shocking incident, 48-year-old panchayat member and Congress worker Sreeja S was found dead in a shed near her residence at Aryanad on Tuesday.

Sreeja, an elected representative from the Kottakkakam ward, was discovered unconscious and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to Kerala Police, preliminary investigations suggest she consumed an acidic substance, pointing towards a possible suicide. A case has been registered, and the police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.