Kerala Shocker: Thiruvananthapuram Congress Panchayat Member Sreeja S Found Dead; Suicide Suspected
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 27, 2025 14:12 IST2025-08-27T14:11:23+5:302025-08-27T14:12:56+5:30
In a shocking incident, 48-year-old panchayat member and Congress worker Sreeja S was found dead in a shed near her residence at Aryanad on Tuesday.
Sreeja, an elected representative from the Kottakkakam ward, was discovered unconscious and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
According to Kerala Police, preliminary investigations suggest she consumed an acidic substance, pointing towards a possible suicide. A case has been registered, and the police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.