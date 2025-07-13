Kerala students to move Supreme Court over revised engineering rank list

Thiruvananthapuram, July 13 With engineering admissions in Kerala mired in controversy, a group of aggrieved students following the Kerala state syllabus is set to approach the Supreme Court, challenging the revised rank list prepared on the basis of the old normalisation formula as directed by the Kerala High Court.

The students, who had initially ranked high in the merit list, have seen dramatic drop in their positions and allege denial of equal justice in the admission process.

The student collective, which has been coordinating efforts via WhatsApp, is likely to file the petition in the apex court by Monday or Tuesday.

"We were waiting for a copy of the High Court order to initiate legal steps," said Ajas Muhammad, who leads the collective.

"What we will highlight in court is the denial of equal justice. Students who were among the toppers have dropped by thousands of ranks."

The revised rank list, published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations following the High Court judgment, has caused widespread concern among students from the Kerala and ICSE syllabi.

Many have reported losing marks due to the reintroduction of the old normalisation formula.

Some students who secured full marks in their Plus Two board exams reportedly lost up to 27 marks in the final normalised score.

Complaints have also surfaced that students were not adequately informed about changes in subject weightages.

The High Court had earlier quashed the previous rank list, which was prepared using a new normalisation formula, and directed that a fresh list be published in accordance with the February prospectus.

Following this, the state government has announced that it will not challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court, prompting students to move independently.

Meanwhile, with the admission process now entangled in legal proceedings, the Kerala government is set to request the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for an extension of the admission deadline beyond August 14.

The first allotment based on option registration is scheduled for July 18, but uncertainty prevails over its implementation.

Last year, the AICTE had extended the admission deadline to September 18, and the state hopes for a similar extension this year.

