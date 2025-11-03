Kerala teen pushed off moving train battles for life

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 The 19-year-old girl, Sreekutty, who was pushed out of a moving train, continues to be in critical condition and is battling for her life at the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Her grieving grandmother said she is shocked and devastated by the news. "All of us are praying for her speedy recovery,” she said, holding back tears.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday aboard the Kerala Express near Varkala, when a drunken passenger allegedly pushed Sreekutty off the moving train.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar (48) of Panachamoodu, was overpowered by fellow passengers and handed over to the Railway Protection Force.

According to Sreekutty’s friend Archana, who was travelling with her, the attack happened around 8.45 p.m. in the general compartment.

The two were returning from Aluva after a short trip related to their studies.

Archana said the man, who appeared intoxicated, leaned on them inappropriately.

When Sreekutty protested, he suddenly kicked her in the midsection, throwing her out of the open door.

Archana, too, was kicked but managed to cling to the door’s iron bar until other passengers pulled her back inside.

The injured girl was found near the Ayanthi overbridge, about 1.5 km from Varkala railway station.

Since ambulances could not access the area, she was brought to the station by a MEMU train before being rushed to Sree Narayana Mission Hospital and later shifted to the Medical College here.

Doctors said Sreekutty suffered internal bleeding, but her condition remained extremely serious.

Police said the accused is being interrogated, even as the entire state prays for the young student’s recovery.

Suresh Kumar is presently in the custody of the police, and he has admitted to the crime he committed. The police will be producing him before a local court here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor