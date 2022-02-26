Kerala to arrange air tickets for students returning from other cities after landing in India from Ukraine

Published: February 26, 2022

The State government will provide air tickets to students returning to Kerala who are reaching cities like Delhi, Mumbai on evacuation flights from Ukraine, being arranged by the Centre.

The government has taken measures to collect information beforehand regarding Malayalees arriving in India from Ukraine.

The arrangement is being made by Resident Commissioner and Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) officials.

The District Collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements for those reaching airports in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

