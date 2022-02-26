Kerala to arrange air tickets for students returning from other cities after landing in India from Ukraine

The State government will provide air tickets to students returning to Kerala who is reaching cities like Delhi, Mumbai on evacuation flights from Ukraine, being arranged by the Centre.

The government has taken measures to collect information beforehand regarding Malayalees arriving in India from Ukraine.

The arrangement is being made by Resident Commissioner and Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) officials.

The District Collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements for those reaching airports in Kerala.

( With inputs from ANI )

