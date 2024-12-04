Kerala Tourism website now available in more than 20 languages

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday launched the revamped website of Kerala Tourism offering more than 20 languages.

The website of Kerala Tourism was last revamped in 2017.

Launching the updated website, www.keralatourism.org, Riyas said the user-friendly and interactive portal will showcase the immense possibilities of Kerala as a tourism destination which will be available in a novel way at the fingertips of tourists from any part of the world.

"In the tourism sector, Kerala is competing with countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia. So, we have to give a facelift to our activities by leveraging cutting-edge technology to showcase Kerala as a premium destination by providing all required information at the fingertip of tourists from any part of the world," he noted.

The Minister added that in 2023-24 alone, the website has marked around one crore visitors and more than two crore page views.

The upgraded website, which is available in over 20 languages, is a comprehensive digital guide that features the state’s unique attractions, culture, heritage, and travel information.

Modern web applications like ReactJS and Python Flask have been used in the refurbished website. This will offer a seamless web browsing experience for users on various gadgets like computers, tablets and mobiles. A custom-built Content Management System (CMS) will manage content efficiently and deliver personalised user experiences. The revamped website also provides easy navigation to tourism-related topics and an improved multimedia playback for users. Apart from newly-added pages, the content has been created with SEO optimisation.

Other highlights of the website are high-resolution pictures with attractive videos and packages with new layouts. The interactive pages are equipped with riveting features like travel planner, live webcast, video quiz and e-newsletters. Through the user-generated content (UGC) facility on the web portal, travellers can share their stories from Kerala, photographs and videos. The other major features of the website include short video clips that give glimpses of Kerala, a video gallery with a collection of 360-degree videos and royalty-free videos, besides a picture gallery from where pictures can be used by tourism stakeholders.

The user-centric website gives info within three simple clicks and it brags of more than one lakh pages with high-resolution images and engaging videos. Launched in 1998, www.keralatourism.org has played a major role in promoting the tourism initiatives of the Department of Tourism. The website has bagged numerous national and global honours including the best among 10 tourism websites in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

