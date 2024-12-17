Kerala Tribal Man Dragged by Car For Half a Kilometer in Wayanad; Disturbing Video Emerges (Watch Video)

In a harrowing incident that triggered widespread outrage, a 49-year-old tribal man named Mathan from Mananthavady was dragged nearly half a kilometer by a car near the Koodal Kadavu check dam in Wayanad, Kerala, on Sunday evening. The brutal act reportedly unfolded when Mathan intervened in a verbal altercation between two tourist groups, confronting one group for allegedly harassing the other. According to eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage that has since gone viral, Mathan was forcibly held by one of the car's occupants while the vehicle sped forward, dragging him along the road. Recounting the ordeal from his hospital bed, Mathan said, “I suffered injuries on my hands and legs. One of them held my hand while I was being dragged.”

The Kerala Police have acted swiftly, detaining two suspects, Abhiram and Harshid, after intercepting a bus traveling from Bengaluru to Wayanad. The other two accused, Vishnu and Nabeel, remain at large, and a search operation is underway. Authorities have also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.The shocking act has drawn condemnation from across the political spectrum. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi demanded stringent action against the culprits, urging the state government to ensure speedy justice. In response, the Kerala government announced that Mathan’s medical expenses would be fully covered by the state.

Former State Minister for SC/ST Affairs and current Lok Sabha member K. Radhakrishnan expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, “Such incidents are uncommon in Kerala. Wealth or privilege should not allow anyone to evade the law.” The investigation continues as Kerala authorities face mounting pressure from the public and political leaders to deliver justice promptly.

