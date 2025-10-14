Kerala: Two Migrant Workers Killed, One Injured in Lightning Strike in Kannur

Kannur, Kerala (October 14, 2025): Two migrant workers died and another person was critically injured after being struck by lightning at a coal quarry operating at Chempanthotty in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm when the workers were returning to the quarry after lunch. There was no rain at the time of the strike.

The deceased were identified as Jose (35), from Assam, and Rajesh (25), from Odisha. The third worker, Gautham (40), also from Assam, was rushed to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

