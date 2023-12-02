Kerala village to host unique camp of artists

Kochi, Dec 2 Enkakad near Wadakkanchery, a sleepy village 30 kms from the cultural capital Thrissur, will host the 8th edition of Ni Fest, a national artists camp and village art festival organised by Niracharthu Kala Samskarika Samithi from December 6-10.

Ni Fest '8 offers a unique opportunity for artists and art enthusiasts to relish an open camp, set in the centre of a village.

Curated by renowned artist S.N.Sujith, 20 participants from different parts of India will be joining the five-day camp, the organisers said.

The list includes master sculptor Rajendar Tiku from the valley, Mumbai-based artist T.R. Santhosh who had set auction records, internationally renowned sculptor and painter Gigi Scaria and many more renowned artists.

They will be joined by a host of local artists when the camp converts the whole village to a huge canvas.

Nirachathu camps are structured as open avenues in the village, with artists choosing their place of work anywhere in and around the hamlet.

Further, artists are accommodated in the houses within the village, thus providing them with an opportunity to touch and feel local culture and hospitality.

As part of the village art festival, art programmes, showcasing the cultural landscape of Kerala, are being conducted at the open stage, on all five days of the camp.

The programmes include Chavittu nadakam, theatre performances, musical jugalbandi, music band and performances by local artists.

Ni Fest 8 would be inaugurated on 6th December by Murali Cheeroth, Chairperson of Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.

Artworks by late Midhun Mohan whose demise at a young age of early forties shocked everyone, will also be showcased at the village library hall. Midhun Mohan was also a resident artist at the Nidarshana art residency of Nirachathu.

"Presidential Sights' ', illustrations of people in the locality, by Binu Bhaskar, artist and President of Niracharthu Samiti, is an added attraction.

A presentation by art curator and author, Premjish Achari, on the topic, "Seeing Like a Machine: Can Machines Liberate Human Creativity?" will also be part of the five-day event.

