Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for 8 Districts, Predicts Heavy Rainfall for 4 Days; Schools Shut

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red and orange alert for several districts of Kerala, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with gusty winds, and lightning. The weather agency said that unstable weather will be witnessed for the next three to four days. Looking at the weather warning, schools declared holidays to avoid rain-related accidents and untoward incidents.

IMD issued a red alert for at least eight districts of Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Due to heavy rainfall in Kannur, the water level of the Kakkad River rose, which has pushed the people's daily lives into the next gear.

The weather department also issued an orange alert for six districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. The rough weather in the state persist due to the strong disturbances at westerly winds are likely to persist at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region for the next two to three days, resulting in widespread rainfall.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy falls recorded at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Tripura; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka; at isolated places over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Marathawada; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh," said IMD in a X post.

“Strong westerlies are likely to continue at lower tropospheric levels over Kerala and the Lakshadweep region during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of these, widespread rainfall activity with scattered Heavy rainfall to Very Heavy rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala on 29th & 30th May 2025," the weather department had said on Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala on 31st May, 1st and 2nd June 2025," it added. “Red alert issued in 8 districts, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod. Orange alert in 6 districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram," it mentioned.

Meanwhile, in view of the continued heavy rainfall and the IMD predictions, district administrations across Kerala have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in several districts on May 30 (Friday).