Kerala woman killed in wild elephant attack, fifth death in five weeks

Kochi, March 4 In what has become a recurring feature, a woman in Neriyamanagalam in Ernakulam district was attacked and killed by a wild elephant on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Indira (70). She was collecting local produce from a farm area when she was attacked by a wild elephant.

The victim passed away before locals tried to shift her to the hospital at Kothamangalam.

Indira’s death is the fifth death in the past five weeks. Three similar incidents have been reported from Wayanad while one was reported from Idukki district.

