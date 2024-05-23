Kerala’s Five Districts on Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall and Flood Risk

A red alert has been issued in five districts of Kerala as the state faces severe weather conditions with heavy rainfall and massive cloud build-up. The affected districts include Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki, where residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

In the past 24 hours, parts of Kerala have recorded more than 100mm of rain, with certain isolated areas receiving over 150mm. This intense rainfall has been attributed to massive convective activity just west of the Kerala coast, a phenomenon clearly visible in recent satellite images.

Red Alert in 5 Districts of Kerala 🚨⚠️

Massive Convection just west of Kerala Coast. Already parts of Kerala received 100mm + rains with 150mm+ in isolated areas. Massive cloud build up as seen in satellite images. Stay Alert Kerala.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the red alert based on these alarming weather patterns. The heavy downpour is expected to continue, potentially leading to flooding, landslides, and disruption of normal life in the affected regions.