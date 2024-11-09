Keshav Chandra takes oath as NDMC chairman

New Delhi, Nov 9 IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday administered the oath of office to Keshav Chandra as chairman of NDMC, a development which may energise the civic agency’s smart city projects like e-governance, EV charging infrastructure and solar power generation.

At a ceremony held at Raj Niwas, Kuljeet Chahal took oath as Vice-Chairperson with other nominated members as Chief Minister Atishi and MPs of the city looked on.

BJP MP from New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj, also took oath as a member of the civic agency that services an area of 42 sq km area that is home to the country’s first citizen President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, diplomats and houses the Supreme Court and central government offices.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been reconstituted through the notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 17 and November 5, in which three elected representatives from NDMC area constituencies, four Official-Members and four Non-Official Members have been nominated.

On Saturday evening, Saxena also administered the oath to Virendra Singh, MLA-Delhi Cantt., Anil Valmiki, Sarita Tomar and Dinesh Partap Singh, and Niharika Rai, Secretary (Finance), Government of NCT of Delhi, as Members of NDMC.

The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by members of Parliament -- Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia and Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other senior officers of the Council and Delhi Government.

In the exercise of the power conferred by certain provisions of the NDMC Act, 1994, the Ministry of Home Affairs, issues a notification every five years for nominations of members of NDMC.

The NDMC area constitutes the core of the city. This is the old imperial Delhi, the capital established in 1911. It includes the Government of India headquarters, government housing, private housing, the Central Business District of the city; and prominent institutional areas. The area is characterised by wide roads, parks and gardens.

An area of about 28 sq km within the overall extent of 42.74 sq km of the NDMC area, is occupied by the planned city of ‘Lutyens New Delhi’. Within this, about 22.3 sq km is designated as the Lutyens Bungalow Zone which has strict regulations to check the height of buildings and conserve the heritage character of other buildings.

