KGF makers announce release date of their Kannada movie 'Kantara'

Mumbai, June 4 The makers of the period drama 'Kantara' have announced the film's release date. The movie will open in theatres on September 30.

Production house Hombale Films took to their social media handles and wrote, "This Dasara, get ready to be dazzled & transported into a new universe of #Kantara."

'Kantara' is a village backdrop film, an ecological drama about the conflict between humanity and nature where the police can be seen condemning the customs of locals in the teaser, sparking a feud between locals and the cops.

Rishabh Shetty is on board as the director as well as the lead actor in 'Kantara'. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The music for the movie has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap.

The film title has a tagline calling it a 'dhanta kathe' or a legend. While the title itself has mystery in it, it has Sanskrit origins and has been used in Kannada too. It is used in Yakshagana, a folk dance form of Karnataka too, where they call a very mysterious forest as Kantara.

The shooting has been done in Keradi village and in the coastal parts of Karnataka, which also has an element of sports attached with it.

Known for their unique style of storytelling and supporting content specific script, this marks the fourth announcement from the production house Hombale Films, after the release of their Magnum Opus "KGF: Chapter 2'.

Post the success of 'KGF" Chapter 2', the producers have made several big ticket announcements of regional films as well as pan-India film. Sudha Kongara of 'Soorarai Pottru' fame was also recently roped in by the production house for a new pan-India film.

'Salaar' starring Prabhas and directed by Prashant Neel is due to release next year. Hombale Films are yet to announce the release date of the movie, which can be touted as one of the most anticipated movies next year. The dynamic trio of rebel star Prabhas, showman Prashant Neel and Hombale Films promise another stunning delivery next year.

