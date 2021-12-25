Khalistan connections cannot be ruled out, says Punjab DGP on Ludhiana Court explosion

The suspended deceased police officer, who carried out an explosion in the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday, might have Pakistan based Pro-Khalistan connections, who used him to disturb the peace of the state, said Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused, Gagandeep, could have developed links with Pro-Khalistan elements in the jail, who have used him to target the court premises with the intention to disturb the peace of the State," said Chattopadhyaya.

Police solved the case within 24 hours of the attack by zeroing in on the identity of the deceased as Gagandeep Singh (31) of Khanna, who was recruited in Punjab Police as a constable and dismissed in August 2019 after 385 gms of heroin were recovered from his possession.

"I am Proud of the Punjab Police, who have successfully cracked the Ludhiana blast case in less than 24 hours," said Chattopadhyaya.

"During the course of post-mortem, the Police were able to identify the deceased from his tattoo mark on the right arm. Separately, the DNA samples of the body were also collected," reads the official statement.

"According to the accused Gagandeep's wife Jaspreet Kaur, Gagandeep had left home at about 9:30 am on the day of the blast and his mobile was switched off ever since. She recognized the tattoo mark on the arm of Gagandeep and the apparel worn by him," it added.

"A team of NSG and that of the state forensic experts were called for a post-blast investigation," Chattopadhyaya said.

During the course of systematic clearing of debris at the blast site, the forensic team collected some vital clues like a damaged mobile set and burnt clothes on the body of the deceased besides other material evidence.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on December 23 under sections 302, 307, and 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Division No. 5, Ludhiana.

