Khandwa Fire Tragedy Video: Over 30 People Injured After Blaze Sweeps Through Crowd During Torch Procession in Madhya Pradesh

Over 30 people were injured, and 12 are in critical condition after a fire swept through the crowd during a torch procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Thursday, November 29. As per the information, 18 people were sent back home after their treatment, while 12 are still at the hospital.

The incident occurred during the torch march at the Bombay Bazaar—Ghantaghar Square on Thursday night, when a group of people carried a torch for community spirit. The video of the fire incident went viral on social media sites, including on X. A viral clip shows people holding fire torches during the march, and suddenly, a blaze spread among the people present at the procession, injuring over 30 people.

Video May Disturb Some Viewers

#Khandwa Ghantaghar #fire: A major fire erupted during a martyr's procession in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, injuring 50 people, 11 critically. The incident occurred when spilled #torch oil ignited, causing a rapid spread of flames among approximately 200 participants. #Mashalpic.twitter.com/Y3ObYPksDu — Dr. Sandeep Seth (@sandipseth) November 29, 2024

The police team and Khandwa SP, Additional SP and station in-charges took charge at the spot. The torch march was organised by Rashtra Bhakt Veer Yuva Manch. Aa pert reports, Supreme Court lawyer Nazia Ilahi Khan and Hyderabad MLA T Raja were also present at the meeting.